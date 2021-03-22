Nutcracker Market Spring: What you need to know about tickets, details of this year’s event

HOUSTON – Tickets for this year’s Nutcracker Market Spring event go on sale Monday.

About tickets

Tickets are available for $20 at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available for $18 at H-E-B Business Centers. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no onsite ticket sales at NRG Center during the Market and no Early Bird Admissions. Shoppers should note that tickets are day-specific and they should confirm the day they wish to attend at time of purchase and arrive at NRG Center only on the date indicated on the ticket. Due to capacity restrictions, everyone, regardless of age, will be required to have a ticket for entry, according to event organizers.

Event details

Nutcracker Market Spring runs April 16-18, 2021. On Friday, the event runs from April 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, hours are 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday hours are 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The three-day shopping experience will welcome nearly 150 merchants from across the country, bringing with them a full assortment of seasonal items, apparel, accessories, food, and home décor to welcome the warmer weather and celebrate the upcoming spring and summer holidays.

Ad

COVID-19 precautions

Anyone ages two and older entering NRG Park property (indoors or out) for Nutcracker Market Spring will be required to wear a mask - no exceptions - and practice social distancing. Health screenings, including temperature checks, will be performed on all persons upon entering NRG Park.

Visit the Nutcracker Market Spring Know Before You Go page for full details on event health and safety guidelines and policies.