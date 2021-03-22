Lineman dead, another critical following 100-foot fall in Chambers County

One man is dead and another is injured after they were involved in an industrial accident in Chambers County.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as the Mont Belvieu Police and Fire departments and EMS, were called out to the Mont Belvieu area near FM 1942 and Hatcherville Road around half past midnight.

Officials said two linemen were working on a high voltage transmission line, when the lift basket attached the crane separated and fell 106 feet with the men inside.

One of the linemen was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital via Life Flight, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The workers’ identities have not yet been released.