Ramen shop opening in new Heights development

A new ramen shop will open in Houston’s M-K-T in early April.

Rakkan Ramen will offer authentic Japanese cuisine.

“Houston has a great food scene and is incredibly diverse,” said Rakkan Ramen franchise owner Chris Lav, on what attracted the brand to Houston. “The vibe at M-K-T is laid-back and modern, it just looks like a great place to be happy.”

The restaurant’s menu features umami and vegan ramen options and an array of Japanese inspired starters, sushi rolls, soups, and salads.

Rakkan Ramen currently operates six locations across the United States, including three locations in Tokyo, Japan. This will be the concept’s first location in Texas.

The restaurant is scheduled to open early in April and in Building 5 of M-K-T, located at 600 N Shepherd Dr, Houston TX 77007.

For more information, visit https://rakkanramen.com/.