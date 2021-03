Officials said Christopher “Brad” Bartell has been missing since Friday.

A 40-year-old man is missing in Liberty County.

Officials said Christopher “Brad” Bartell has been missing since Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Bartell is described as 5-foot-11-inches tall and about 200 pounds with blue eyes and brownish hair. He also has black and grey facial hair and tattoos on both arms one that reads “Adarius” and “Arianna.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Equuasearch Tipline at 281-309-9500 and Sgt. Nunn at 409-246-3441.