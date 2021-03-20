Texas will receive over 900,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

A medical tray holds syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Texas will receive more than 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, state health officials said Friday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state will distribute more than 900,000 first doses and 674,580 second doses to providers in 183 of the state’s counties. The federal government will send more than 230,000 additional doses directly to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

As of Friday, Texas providers have administered more than 8.8 million doses of the vaccine, 1.2 million of those administered in the last week. More than 6 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 3 million are fully vaccinated.

59 percent of Texans who are 65 years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 1 million seniors and one in the three in that age group are now fully vaccinated.

Ad

Nearly one in seven of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated, health officials said.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, school and childcare workers, Texans 50 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

On Friday, the state reported 3,521 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 158 new deaths.

Vaccine resources: