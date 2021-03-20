HFD: 16 units damaged in fire at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Flames ripped through an apartment building in southwest Houston overnight.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Spice Lane, near the Sam Houston Parkway. When fire crews arrived, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from an apartment building at the complex.

Firefighters mounted an aggressive attack on the fire to ensure it did not spread to neighboring buildings.

16 apartment units sustained some combination of fire, smoke and water damage, said HFD District Chief James Pennington.

No one was injured in the fire, said Pennington.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.