Single game tickets for Astros games go on sale in March

HOUSTON – Mark your calendars: The Houston Astros announced that single game tickets for April games will go on sale next Wednesday.

Single game tickets for April games go on sale next Wednesday! https://t.co/n3pirnwZNL pic.twitter.com/qYy5O6Zg0k — Houston Astros (@astros) March 18, 2021

This will be the first time since the pandemic the Astros will host fans at games.

The team has not updated its COVID-19 guidelines since Feb. 23, but says the Astros will host a limited number of socially-distanced fans at Minute Maid Park for the 2021 season.

To purchase tickets, click here.