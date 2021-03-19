Single game tickets for Astros games go on sale in March

HOUSTON – Mark your calendars: The Houston Astros announced that single game tickets for April games will go on sale next Wednesday.
And so are fans!— Houston Astros (@astros) March 18, 2021
Single game tickets for April games go on sale next Wednesday! https://t.co/n3pirnwZNL pic.twitter.com/qYy5O6Zg0k
This will be the first time since the pandemic the Astros will host fans at games.
The team has not updated its COVID-19 guidelines since Feb. 23, but says the Astros will host a limited number of socially-distanced fans at Minute Maid Park for the 2021 season.
