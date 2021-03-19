Man shot during home invasion after suspects rush through door of home, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot Friday after several suspects invaded the resident’s apartment in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded after a neighbor reported a home invasion at 4:47 a.m. at an apartment located at 2701 West Bellfort Ave.

Police said the neighbor heard rapid knocks at 2 a.m. and heard a woman talking, then heard three to five suspects enter the neighbor’s home. Police said the neighbor then heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man and a woman inside the apartment. Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The couple told investigators that the suspects broke in and demanded money, before shooting the man and leaving, police said.

The incident is under investigation, police said.