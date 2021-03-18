Peloton CEO warns parents after Tread+ machine kills child

This Nov. 19, 2019, photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco. Peloton is betting big that home workouts will continue to be popular next year and beyond, snapping up commercial exercise equipment maker Precor in a deal that will give Peloton its first manufacturing capacity in the U.S. Shares of Peloton jumped 13% in Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2020 trading, signaling investors like the move. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A child was killed by a Peloton Tread+ fitness machine in what the company described as a “tragic accident.”

In an email to Peloton customers Thursday, Peloton CEO John Foley acknowledged the fatality and urged consumers to secure their machines.

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Foley wrote.

