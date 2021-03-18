Peloton CEO warns parents after Tread+ machine kills child

A child was killed by a Peloton Tread+ fitness machine in what the company described as a “tragic accident.”
In an email to Peloton customers Thursday, Peloton CEO John Foley acknowledged the fatality and urged consumers to secure their machines.
“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Foley wrote.
