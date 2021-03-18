Man stabs Jack in the Box employee multiple times after refusing to wear mask, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 53-year-old man who police say stabbed a Jack in the Box employee multiple times after refusing to wear a face mask.

On Wednesday, League City police responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the Jack in the Box restaurant located at 1503 W. League City Parkway around 8:10 p.m.

Authorities said the incident started when the 53-year-old man refused to cooperate with the restaurant’s policy to wear a mask.

After confronting the employees, police say the suspect attacked the assistant store manager with what appeared to be a pocketknife. The manager was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso, police said.

The manager was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the League City Police Department.