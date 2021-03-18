Man accused of shooting, killing Sgt. Sean Rios put on house arrest

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting and killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, in November of last year faced a judge Thursday morning.

Roberto Soliz Soliz is facing several charges. including murder in connection with the shooting that left Rios dead.

Soliz was the first to appear in court Thursday where a judge went over the 24-year-old’s bond conditions, part of which includes house arrest with a GPS monitor.

During the hearing, Soliz’s attorneys argued against house arrest. However, the judge upheld the decision and as part of his bond conditions, he has been ordered to stay at home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He may only leave if he has a court date or needs medical treatment.

Soliz will also have to submit to random drug testing. The judge did grant the state’s request to add several names to the list of people that Soliz is not allowed to have contact with.

The judge said Soliz’s GPS monitor must be activated Thursday.