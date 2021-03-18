Ask 2: Will Houston public pools be open this summer?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Will Houston public pools be open this summer?

Answer: At this time, it is uncertain whether the City of Houston public pools will be open this summer.

On March 8, Houston Parks and Recreation Department moved forward with the reopening of many of its facilities; however, its swimming pools are among few of its amenities that are currently unavailable.

A notice on the department’s website states that “due to the COVID-19 pandemic operations of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department pools and water spraygrounds are closed until further notice.”

