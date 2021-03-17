Suspected museum burglars escape on boat, make way through sewer system, police say

HOUSTON – Police said the search is on for burglary suspects who broke into the Houston Museum of Fine Arts Branch at River Oaks Tuesday.

Officers said they arrived as the suspects were leaving the building.

According to police, the men got into a boat and travel down Buffalo Bayou. Then, they jumped in a culvert and made their way through the sewer system, investigators said.

Officers said that the sewer system runs under several homes in the Ritzy River Oaks area.

There is no word yet on arrests or if the men got away with anything from the museum.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.