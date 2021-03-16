Second doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to NRG. Here is what you need to know.

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department and Harris County Public Health announced Tuesday that scheduling will begin for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at NRG Park.

Here’s what you need to know, depending on which agency administered your vaccine.

No matter which agency administered your first dose, you must remember to bring the vaccine card that was provided to you when you got your first shot.

Houston Health Department

People whose first dose was scheduled through the HHD (including its Harris County Area Agency on Aging) and provided a cell phone number will receive a text message with a link about 48 hours (two days) before the 21-day second dose due date.

Those who do not respond or provided a landline instead of a cell phone will receive a phone call to schedule the second dose.

Anyone who does not receive a call or text 48 hours before the second dose due date is asked to contact (832) 393-4301.

Harris County Public Health

Those in this group will receive a phone call, text or email the day before the second dose due date to schedule their second dose.

People will be able to schedule an appointment for the second day or in the next three consecutive days following the second dose due date.

Upon arrival at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main Street, people must provide a QR code.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the HCPH Vaccine hotline at (832) 927-8787.