Fatal shooting in Houston’s Greenspoint brings city to 94th homicide of the year, police say

HOUSTON – The deadly shooting of a man in Greenspoint Monday night is the city’s 94th homicide of the year, police said Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 720 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway East. Investigators said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

According to police, two men were walking to or from a gas station on the sidewalk when an altercation occurred. One of the men then shot the other and fled on foot in a westbound direction, officers said.

Investigators said the relationship between the two men is unknown at this time.

“We’re trying to get a grip on what’s going on,” Lt. Jimmy Dodson said. “Sending more detectives to the homicide division, more patrol officers on the streets to keep residents safe. Everything is up.”

This is an ongoing investigation.