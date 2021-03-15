Phase 1C eligible for vaccine beginning Monday

HOUSTON – Thousands of education workers lined up outside of the Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land Sunday to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m excited. I’m happy that at least we have this chance to get this vaccine,” said teacher Farha Ahmed.

This marks the first time those in the education field were included among the priority groups eligible for the vaccine.

“I’m kind of hesitant about it. Then I thought about it, and with me working around kids in the school district, I thought well I need to go take one,” said Denise Ball.

About 5,200 people were vaccinated Sunday, according to health officials with Memorial Hermann. Officials said they expect a similar amount of Houston-area educators will be vaccinated on Monday.

The state of Texas is also preparing for a big week. The state will expand vaccine eligibility starting Monday for Texans 50 years and older under the 1C phase.

“I’m glad things are moving along. People are being more encouraged to get vaccinated,” said Denise Salazar, who said she’s been trying to get vaccinated since January.

Salazar said she’s worried though about those who qualify under previous phases and have been unable to get vaccinated. Salazar, who is a medical assistant and suffers from Diabetes, said despite her health condition she has been unable to schedule an appointment.

“Everywhere we have signed up for, we haven’t heard anything back,” she said. “It’s been really hard.”