In-person vs. virtual: Where do the numbers stand among Houston-area’s school districts?

HOUSTON – As students in many school districts across the greater Houston area get ready to start for spring break, KPRC 2 took a deep dive into the enrollment numbers.
We wanted to outline the percentage of students who attend face-to-face instruction versus those who are in virtual remote learning.
Here is a non-comprehensive list of some of the local school districts:
Spring Branch ISD
79 % in-person learning
21% virtual learning
HISD
44% in-person
56% virtual
Fort Bend ISD
47.57% in-person
52.43% virtual
Katy ISD
68% in-person
32% virtual
Cy-Fair & Pearland ISD
70 % in-person
30% virtual
Alief ISD
40% in-person
60% virtual
Humble ISD
79 % in-person
21% virtual