In-person vs. virtual: Where do the numbers stand among Houston-area’s school districts?

HOUSTON – As students in many school districts across the greater Houston area get ready to start for spring break, KPRC 2 took a deep dive into the enrollment numbers.

We wanted to outline the percentage of students who attend face-to-face instruction versus those who are in virtual remote learning.

Here is a non-comprehensive list of some of the local school districts:

Spring Branch ISD

79 % in-person learning

21% virtual learning

HISD

44% in-person

56% virtual

Fort Bend ISD

47.57% in-person

52.43% virtual

Katy ISD

68% in-person

32% virtual

Cy-Fair & Pearland ISD

70 % in-person

30% virtual

Alief ISD

40% in-person

60% virtual

Humble ISD

79 % in-person

21% virtual