Fan capacity increasing for Houston sporting events

HOUSTON – With the season in full swing, fans are already in the stands at Reckling Park for Rice baseball, but at a limited capacity.

“We’ve been averaging about a little over 900 people per game so far this year,” said Chuck Pool, the Assistant AD & Athletic Communications for Rice University.

While other outdoor sporting events for Rice have also had limited capacity, indoor events have had no fans and for now, it will stay that way.

“It’s been a year like no other and I don’t think we want to rush it,” Pool said.

Professional teams like the Houston Astros sent a letter to season ticket holders saying they’re all welcomed back with different seating options. As far as the general public though, they’re waiting to see the response from season ticket holders before finalizing any plans.

As for the Houston Rockets, about 2,500 fans are being let into the Toyota Center for games. According to the Rockets CEO & President, there will be no changes to current procedures.

Ad

Over at NRG, the Texans season won’t start for several months, although a Disney on Ice event and an Auto Auction are scheduled soon. NRG said the event organizers will set the capacity limits.

“We are continuing our limited capacity with social distancing,” said Euletha Wade, the Assistant Vice President of Facilities for Prairie View A & M University.

Prairie View A&M says folks there can expect limited fan capacity: football at 3,500, soccer and tennis at about 100, with softball around 50 fans.

University of Houston, Texas Southern University, the Houston Dynamo and Dash are also limiting fan capacity to between 25% to 30%.

“For people coming to the game, I think they ought to allow a lot more people to come,” said Dan Brast, who was attending a Rice baseball.

“As soon as we cross this hurdle we will be back to some normalcy and everyone will be able to come and enjoy the sports and have an awesome time,” said Wade.

Ad

KPRC 2 also reached out to the Sugar Land Skeeters, who say they will be releasing their plans closer to the start of the season as the situation continues to evolve.