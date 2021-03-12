Houston Texans players partner with local plumbing company to provide free repairs

HOUSTON – A trio of Houston Texans has teamed up with a local plumber to provide free repairs after last month’s winter freeze.

Former Houston Texan Chester Pitts, along with Texans Whitney Mercilus and Justin Reid, has donated $30,000 to fix homes throughout Houston.

“When there are people in need you try to find a way to meet the need. Get them back right and get their water flowing all through their house,” Pitts said.

Pitts received a phone call from a friend, Michael Amaro. Amaro is a plumber and noticed many of the people who reached out to him for repairs could not afford to pay for the job.

“I did feel bad for these people. [Chester] did tell me he would reach back out,” said Amaro, owner of Superior Plumbing Solutions LLC. “It’s been tumultuous.”

Pitts called Mercilus and Reid and together the trio worked to gather plumbing supplies and money to help anywhere from 50 to 70 Houstonians without water because of burst pipes.

“We linked up: me, Whit, and Justin and we were like hey this is something we can do,” Pitts said.

Together they are making a difference.

“Isn’t that cool how that works out sometimes,” Pitts said.