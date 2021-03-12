Ask 2: What is specifically meant by the ‘winterization’ of our electric grid?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What is specifically meant by the “winterization” of our electric grid?

Answer: To winterize something means to prepare it for use in cold weather.

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for the winterization of the state’s power grid, he meant that infrastructure needs to be equipped to withstand extreme weather. Ideally, that would prevent residents from once again experiencing rolling power outages.

According to the Texas Tribune, this specifically means upgrading or retrofitting natural gas, wind, coal or nuclear energy sources to be prepared for future events similar to Winter Storm Uri.

Some ideas that experts suggest are prioritizing efforts to prevent frozen wellheads, retrofitting the blades of wind turbines with special coatings and heating elements and retrofitting existing natural gas wells.

