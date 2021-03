HOUSTON – A man was found dead in a ditch in northeast Harris County, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies found the nude victim in the 9600 block of Cline Road around 10:40 a.m. He had trauma to his head, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC 2.

The man, described as Hispanic by law enforcement, has not been identified yet.

Deputies described his body as “dumped” in the area.