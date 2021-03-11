Houston real estate mogul’s massive mansion hits market for $34.5M

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this pricey Houston pad on the market.

By the numbers: 2920 Lazy Lane Boulevard, Houston, TX 77019 | $34,500,000 | 17,405 square feet | 4.53 acres | 5 bedrooms |11 bathrooms | 3,000 square foot atrium with enclosed pool | 1 tennis court

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You need a home with square footage rivaling a small department store, five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms is ideal, a 3,000-square-foot atrium with an enclosed pool is an essential, a tennis court is a must-have you just can’t live without and it’s all gotta be located on one of the most desirable streets in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the state. Oh, and you just won’t settle for anything under $34.5 million.

We’ve got some stellar news for you: An iconic abode nestled on Lazy Lane Boulevard in Houston’s illustrious River Oak’s neighborhood just hit the market -- and it’s perfect for you.

The Hines Villa, the former estate of one of the world’s most iconic real estate developers, the late Gerald D. Hines, is up for grabs.

Listed for $34,500,000, the sprawling villa features Italian influences reminiscent of the mogul’s holidays in Tuscany. Hines passed away last August at the age of 95. He enlisted world-renowned, New York-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects to design the 17,000 square foot estate, which was completed in 1992, according to a release.

The pricey property is represented by Cathy Cagle and Patricia Reed of Douglas Elliman. For more information, visit har.com.

Widely regarded as a visionary in the commercial real estate industry, Gerald Hines founded his namesake firm in Houston in 1957. He grew his business from a one-man operation into an enormous international real estate company.

The real estate firm is responsible for several of the city’s most recognizable buildings, including the Pennzoil Place, Williams Tower ( first names the Transco Tower), the Galleria, 910 Louisiana (formerly One Shell Plaza) and the 75-story Texas Commerce Tower (now JPMorgan Chase Tower).

Scroll through the photos below and take a gander at what tens of millions of dollars can get you in Houston real estate.

