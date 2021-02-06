Do you live in one of the most affordable cities in Texas?

Some of the most affordable places to live in the country are in Texas, according to Rent.com, which evaluated the state’s cheapest places to live.

Affordability was determined based on the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment. All in all in all, rent in the state’s 190 largest cities were assessed for the study.

“We pulled our data in December 2020, and it goes back for one year,” the folks at Rent.com said of their study. “Our team uses a weighted average formula that more accurately represents price availability for each individual unit type and reduces the influence of seasonality on rent prices in specific markets.”

So what city topped the list? Greenville, the largest city in suburban Hunt County, earned the distinction as the Lone Star State’s most affordable locale. In this commuter’s paradise about an hour northeast of downtown Dallas, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is just $543 a month. According to Rent.com, Greenville isn’t just the cheapest place to live in Texas-- It’s the second cheapest place to live in the nation.

Here are the 20 most affordable places to live in Texas, according to Rent.com.

1. Greenville (Hunt County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $543

Rent change in the past year: 4.14%

2. Wolfforth (Lubbock)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $573

Rent change in the past year: 0.00%

3. Moulton (Lavaca County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $599

Rent change in the past year: 0.00%

4. Bay City (Matagorda County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $611

Rent change in the past year: 0.28%

5. Henrietta (Wichita Falls)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $619

Rent change in the past year: 0.00%

6. Wichita Falls (Wichita County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $638

Rent change in the past year: 3.36%

7. Canyon Lake (San Antonio)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $640

Rent change in the past year: 0.00%

8. Clute (Brazoria County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $695

Rent change in the past year: -6.86%

9. Lubbock (Lubbock County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $711

Rent change in the past year: 1.08%

10. Amarillo (Potter County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $717

Rent change in the past year: 17.39%

11. Beaumont (Jefferson County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $739

Rent change in the past year: -5.80%

12. Abilene (Taylor County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $746

Rent change in the past year: 1.73%

13. Alvin (Brazoria County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $746

Rent change in the past year: -2.68%

14. Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches County)

Average one-bedroom rent price:$753

Rent change in the past year: -7.69%

15. McAllen (Hidalgo County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $754

Rent change in the past year: -2.55%

16. Mission (Hidalgo County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $760

Rent change in the past year: N/A

17. Freeport (Brazoria County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $767

Rent change in the past year: 0.37%

18. Killeen (Bell county)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $768

Rent change in the past year: 21.45%

19. Port Arthur (Jefferson County)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $776

Rent change in the past year: 23.47%

20. Huntsville (Walker county)

Average one-bedroom rent price: $787

Rent change in the past year: -7.75%

View the full list here.

