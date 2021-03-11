CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 74 more pharmacies across Texas: Here’s how to get an appointment

FILE - In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldnt do. The Biden administration said Friday, March 5, its focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

HOUSTON – CVS Health announced Thursday that it will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations starting Sunday, March 14, at 74 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across Texas.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

These additional retail locations bring to 180 total CVS Pharmacy locations administering a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

Can I get vaccinated at CVS?

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.

How do I get an appointment?

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Ad

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Where CVS is offering vaccine?

Supply for the expanded rollout in the state is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bexar, Brazoria, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Harris, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Johnson, Lubbock, McLennan, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant, and Williamson. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Texas communities.

Ad

The 180 sites in Texas are among nearly 1,200 CVS Pharmacy locations across 29 states and Puerto Rico where the company is administering vaccine, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month.