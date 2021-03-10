Houston rapper chased down and shot to death in Midtown, police say

A Houston rapper was killed during a shooting in the Montrose area

HOUSTON – A Houston rapper was chased down and killed during a shooting in Midtown on Monday morning, police said.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fannin Street about 3:40 a.m.

Xavier Roberson, 31, who was also known as Obe Noir, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said witnesses saw Roberson running down the street after hearing gunshots in the distance. They said a vehicle following him stopped and two people exited the vehicle and shot him multiple times.

Authorities said Roberson collapsed in the street, and the gunmen fled the scene in a vehicle driving toward Tuam Street before turning onto San Jacinto Street.

Roberson’s business partner said the rapper will be remembered for playing basketball overseas in Colombia and being a community activist.

Houston rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth posted a picture of Roberson on his Instagram page, saying the rapper didn’t deserve what happened to him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.