Houston offers free Wi-Fi at some multi-service centers, parks

Free Wi-Fi now available at City of Houston multi-service centers and some parks

HOUSTON – The city of Houston is offering free Wi-Fi at several multi-service centers and parks with the help of Comcast.

The 14 Lift Zone Wi-Fi hotspots are made to help residents connect to the internet, with the goal of helping them participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy.

The partnership will provide free internet connectivity in Houston Health Department Multi-Service Centers and Houston Park Community Centers for the next three years. The hotspots will be active and accessible both indoors and outdoors at the following sites:

City of Houston Health Department Multi-Service Centers:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center – 6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091 – 832-393-4145 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center – 6402 Market Street, 77020 – 832395-0895 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center – 4014 Market Street, 77020 – 832-393-3800 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center – 3810 W. Fuqua Street, 77045 – 832-393-4240 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

Kashmere Multi-Service Center - 4802 Lockwood Drive, 77026 – 832-393-5503 (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

Magnolia Multi-Service Center – 7037 Capitol Street, 77011 – 832-395-3380 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

Northeast Multi-Service Center – 9720 Spaulding Street, 77016 – 832-395-0472 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

Southwest Multi-Service Center – 6400 High Star Drive, 77074 – 832-395-9900 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

Third Ward Multi-Service Center – 3611 Ennis Street, 77004 – 832-393-4051 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

West End Multi-Service Center – 170 Heights Boulevard, 77007 – 832-393-5950 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday)

City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department Community Centers:

Side note: Currently, parks Community Centers buildings remain closed, except for After-School Enrichment Programming.

Emancipation Park Community Center – 3018 Emancipation Avenue, 77004

Hartman Park Community Center – 9311 East Avenue P., 77012

DeZavala Park Community Center - 907 76th Street, 77012

Melrose Park Community Center – 1001 Canino, 77076

How to sign into the Comcast Experience Lift Zone Hotspots follow the following steps: