Houston firefighter killed in cycling accident

HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter was killed in a cycling accident Tuesday.
Fire Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that Engineer Operator Walter Luna was off-duty when he was involved in the accident.
On behalf of the @HoustonFire Dept, our deepest condolences to the family of Engineer Operator Walter Luna who was killed today in an off-duty cycling accident. E/O Luna served the city of @HoustonTX for 26 ½ yrs; last stationed @ 72D— Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) March 10, 2021
Please keep the Luna family in your prayers pic.twitter.com/MtZfA4Tv63
Peña said Luna had worked for the Houston Fire Department for 26 ½ years and was last stationed at Fire Station 72D.
Arrangements are pending.
Details of the crash were not immediately released.
This developing story will be updated.