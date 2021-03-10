62ºF

Houston firefighter killed in cycling accident

Aaron Barker
, Senior Digital Editor

Walter Luna is seen in this photo shared on Twitter by the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association on March 9, 2021. (Twitter/FirefightersHOU)

HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter was killed in a cycling accident Tuesday.

Fire Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that Engineer Operator Walter Luna was off-duty when he was involved in the accident.

Peña said Luna had worked for the Houston Fire Department for 26 ½ years and was last stationed at Fire Station 72D.

Arrangements are pending.

Details of the crash were not immediately released.

This developing story will be updated.

