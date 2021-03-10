Houston firefighter killed in cycling accident

Walter Luna is seen in this photo shared on Twitter by the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association on March 9, 2021.

HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter was killed in a cycling accident Tuesday.

Fire Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that Engineer Operator Walter Luna was off-duty when he was involved in the accident.

On behalf of the @HoustonFire Dept, our deepest condolences to the family of Engineer Operator Walter Luna who was killed today in an off-duty cycling accident. E/O Luna served the city of @HoustonTX for 26 ½ yrs; last stationed @ 72D



Please keep the Luna family in your prayers pic.twitter.com/MtZfA4Tv63 — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) March 10, 2021

Peña said Luna had worked for the Houston Fire Department for 26 ½ years and was last stationed at Fire Station 72D.

Arrangements are pending.

Details of the crash were not immediately released.

This developing story will be updated.