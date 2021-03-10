Harris County Clerk’s Office moves toward full operations after statewide COVID-19 restrictions end

HOUSTON – The Harris County Clerk’s Office has started moving toward full operations, according to Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth.

The decision comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order that went into effect Wednesday, which lifted the mask mandate and increased capacity at businesses and facilities to 100%.

“I am concerned about the new ruling, but I hope that people will do the right thing to protect their health and the health of others,” said Hudspeth. “County administration is evaluating the order but has given us initial guidance regarding general operations.”

According to the release, all people entering any county facility, including employees and contractors, will be required to wear a mask, submit to a temperature check and social distance.

Appointments for marriage licenses, birth/death certificates, DBAs and real property recordings are still encouraged. To make an appointment, go to www.cclerk.hctx.net/Applications/AppointmentBooking.

“Our office will move forward with all previously set appointments but will accept walk-ins as well, during normal business hours,” Hudspeth said. “Customers without an appointment may have to wait as we will continue to follow social distancing and protective guidelines.”