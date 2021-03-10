Fort Bend County judge issues mask order for county buildings

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announces a mask order to go into effect for all residents on June 25, 2020.

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued an order Tuesday night requiring the use of face masks at all county buildings and facilities.

The order applies to anyone over the age of two. Exceptions exist for “anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition, a child under the age of 2 years, or an older child if the parent, guardian or person responsible for the child is unable to place and maintain the mask position safely on the child’s face.”

People who do not bring a mask will be provided a disposable mask upon entering the building.

No one is required to produce documentation proving why they cannot wear a mask, according to the order.

The order also includes the possible screening of people entering those buildings, which can include a temperature check. According to the order, anyone who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or a temperature greater than 100 degrees, will be refused admittance.

Ad

The order also strongly encourages residents of Fort Bend County to wear a face-covering whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and is in effect until 11:59 p.m. June 1.

An executive order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot that lifts capacity limits and the mask mandate takes effect Wednesday.

Read a copy of the order here.