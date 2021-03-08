Montgomery County deputies investigating 2 bodies found in apartment’s parking garage in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of two bodies in an apartment complex’s parking garage in The Woodlands.

Deputies said the bodies of a man and woman were found on the third-floor parking garage of the Boardwalk at Town Center Apartments at 2203 Riva Row. The victims suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

“It’s horrifying,” said resident Sean Bebeau when he learned of the incident.

A four-year-old child was seen being put in the back of the sheriff’s unit. But it unclear if the child was present at the time of the shooting or who she is related to the victims.

“I think when I came out and saw seven cops I was like something is not right and seeing the little girl in the cop car like immediately broke my heart,” said resident Emily Bebeau.

Miriam Castillo was out walking her dog. She said she’s only lived at the complex for about five months and felt it was a quiet and safe place.

“I’m nervous. I’m scared. It is very quiet and very safe here,” Castillo said.

The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ office said this was an ongoing investigation but did not comment on a possible motive or what may have led up to the shooting.

MCSO said there did not seem to be any threat to the public.