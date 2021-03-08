Man beaten with a crowbar in Webster has died, authorities say

WEBSTER, Texas – Witnesses said a man in Webster was beaten with a crowbar and died Monday at a local hospital, authorities said.

The death happened after a 911 call at around 10:45 a.m., Webster authorities said. A post on social media confirmed by Webster police said the caller said a person was being beaten with a crowbar in the parking lot of an apartment building along the 18700 block of Egret Bay Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his late 20s to mid-30s in the parking lot unresponsive and bleeding from several injuries.

The man was transported by ambulance to the HCA Clear Lake Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to several witnesses, the possible suspect named in the initial social posting was described only as a white man of an unknown age seen running into an apartment. As of the initial social media post, officers said the suspect was inside an apartment and officers were attempting to make contact with him. The Webster Police Department asked for help from the regional Combined Agency Response Team and negotiators. Authorities said there was a heavy police and first-responder presence in the area.

Ad

Two people were detained and the situation is now “under control,” Webster authorities said in an update on social media.

One of the people detained is being hospitalized for a medical issue unrelated to the incident or arrest.

UPDATE: Two suspects were peacefully detained and the situation is now under control. The suspect will be transported to... Posted by City of Webster, Texas - Government on Monday, March 8, 2021

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Webster Police Department at (281) 332-2426.