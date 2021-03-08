Cyberattack: Houston-area school district investigates troubling messages sent during technology breach

HOUSTON – Magnolia ISD is responding to a technology breach that occurred Sunday afternoon, school officials confirmed.

The district said the breach of unauthorized messages included social media, text messages, emails and phone calls.

Many of the alleged messages, some of which were racist and directly threatened students at Magnolia High School, were shared widely on social media.

The district said the Montgomery County Constable’s Office is aware of the threat and responded immediately.

“Thanks to a collaborative effort between Precinct 5 of Montgomery County Constable’s Office and the Magnolia ISD administration, the messages were thoroughly investigated and determined to present no credible threat to the safety of our students, staff, or facilities,” Magnolia ISD said in the statement.

The district plans to resume normal operations on Monday.

Here is the full statement from Magnolia ISD:

On Sunday afternoon, March 7, Magnolia ISD had a technology breach that impacted our district’s communication system, including social media, text messages, emails, and phone calls. Sunday evening, the cyberattack continued with a message sent to some students and parents which threatened the safety of our district, specifically, Magnolia High School. Precinct 5 of the Montgomery County Constable’s Office was made aware of the threat and immediately responded. Thanks to a collaborative effort between Precinct 5 of Montgomery County Constable’s Office and the Magnolia ISD administration, the messages were thoroughly investigated and determined to present no credible threat to the safety of our students, staff, or facilities. As always, the well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority. We will continue with school as normal on Monday.