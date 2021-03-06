Texas will receive more than 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool, File)

Texas will receive more than 1 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, state health officials said Friday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state will distribute more than 930,000 first doses and 457,000 second doses to providers in 234 of the state’s counties. The federal government will send more than 200,000 additional doses directly to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

The new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounts for 245,000 doses of the vaccine Texas expects to receive next week.

As of Friday, Texas providers have administered 6.3 million doses of the vaccine. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.

48 percent of Texans who are 65 years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 1 million seniors – more than 25 percent of the Texans in that age group – are fully vaccinated.

Ad

Those currently eligible for the vaccine include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, Texans 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. This week, state health officials announced teachers and child-care workers are now eligible for the vaccine.

On Friday, the state reported 4,277 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 1,636 new probable cases and 256 new deaths.

Vaccine resources: