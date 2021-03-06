Galveston County to allow employees, guests to decide whether to wear a mask

HOUSTON – In response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to cancel the statewide mask order, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry plans to allow employees and members of the public to choose whether to wear a mask while in county facilities or department offices.

According to an email sent to department heads and elected and appointed officials, that was later verified by someone in the judge’s office, employees and members of the public have the right to make their own decision on mask-wearing.

“There shall be no pressure or intimidation to wear a mask,” the email stated.

While elected and appointed officials and department officials have the authority to run their offices as they deem appropriate, they may not require a mask to enter any county building or open public areas, such as hallways, lobbies and bathrooms, per the email.

Judges can determine mask requirements for their individual courtroom, chambers and offices.

The county also expects all staff for commissioners court to return to working on-site full-time starting Monday.

“Working from home or working remotely will no longer be allowed,” the email stated.

Those who would like to remain working remotely are asked to contact human resources.