HISD recruiting bilingual, math, science and special education teachers

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District will begin hiring teachers this weekend for the next school year.

“We are focusing on the south Texas region along with the rest of the state,” said Diana Lum, senior manager of recruitment and selection. “Particularly, we mention the south Texas region because of the need for bilingual teachers. It’s one of our critical shortage areas.”

The virtual job fair scheduled for Saturday is for teachers with at least one year of experience who already have a Texas teaching certification.

“We’re not only just looking for bilingual teachers, but we’re also looking for teachers in secondary math and science, and special education, and all other areas,” Lum said.

The school district usually hires around 1,800 teachers a year and there’s an extra incentive for certain positions.

“At this time, we’re offering stipends up to $5,000 to those teachers that get hired to work in critical shortage areas,” she said.

The virtual event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and to register: teachHISD.org