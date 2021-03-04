Ask 2 Traffic: Can you get a ticket for driving in the left lane?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Jeff Griswold: “Hi Anavid, I have a question for you. Would you get a ticket for driving in the left-hand lane on a major highway like I-45?”

Answer: According to Texas Transportation Code, the Lone Star state enforces a left-lane passing law for all vehicles. Large commercial trucks, that means you too. Those “left lane for passing only” signs you see on multi-lane highways aren’t suggestions, they’re the law. In fact, on the Texas Department of Transportation website which you can see here, if you don’t heed the warning, you can face up to a $200 fine.

Also, section 545.051 of the Texas Transportation Code requires that all drivers moving more slowly than the normal speed of other vehicles at the time and place under the existing conditions shall drive in the right-hand lane. So, here’s what you need to do: after you pass someone, move into the right lane once you’ve safely cleared the vehicle. According to the City of Houston website, you can expect to see these restrictions 24 hours-a-day on four city highways:

East Freeway between Waco Street and Uvalde

State Highway 225 between 610 Loop and State Highway 146

North Freeway between Loop 610 and Rankin Road

US 290 between loop 610 and Beltway 8

