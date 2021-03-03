Houston Health opens new waitlist for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department announced Wednesday that it opened a new waitlist for its initial allotment of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The department’s original vaccine waitlist is for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses.

Both waitlists are available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 and are open to all age groups eligible for vaccination under the Texas Department of State Health Services criteria. The waitlists are used to schedule the department’s allotment of appointments at the FEMA community vaccination center at NRG Park and its other vaccination sites.

Waitlist registration is also available by phone to people age 60 and older through the Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301. People with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500. Anyone else needing registration assistance can contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.

The Houston Health Department will receive half of a 12,000 dose allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that arrived at NRG Park on Tuesday and will administer it at Bayou City Event Center and its other vaccination sites starting Thursday. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not being provided at NRG Park.

Phase 1A of the state’s criteria focuses on front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B focuses on people 65 and older and people age 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19.