At least 10 people bail from stolen truck during chase in Brazoria County

DAMON, Texas – At least 10 people ran from the scene Wednesday where a stolen truck got stuck in the mud during a chase in Brazoria County.

The chase ended in a field near a river off County Road 4 and County Road 522.

According to Rosenberg police, the vehicle was reported stolen from Beeville. That’s about two hours southwest of Damon, where the vehicle got stuck.

Police said they started chasing the vehicle in on U.S. Highway 59 in Fort Bend County. The vehicle traveled into Brazoria County before crashing through a fence and get stuck in the mud.

According to police, 10 to 15 people jumped from the truck and ran into the brush. One person was taken into custody, and police are looking for the rest of them.

No injuries were reported.