How Houston-area school districts are responding to Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area school districts are responding after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the lifting of business capacity limits and the state’s mask mandate on Tuesday.

Under the executive order, which will go into effect March 10, Abbott added that public schools may operate under the standard health protocols issued by the Texas Education Agency. Private schools and colleges are expected to follow the same standard.

Although TEA has yet to respond to the governor’s executive order, some Houston-area school districts have already issued their plans.

This list will be updated as new information is received.

Houston Independent School District

Fort Bend Independent School District

Fort Bend ISD will continue to require masks and facial coverings in all schools and District facilities, following today’s announcement that the Governor is lifting the statewide mandate effective March 10, 2021. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) March 2, 2021

Alief Independent School District

Governor Greg Abbott issued the statewide mask mandate & goes into effect 3/10/21. Although we are expecting further guidance from TEA, for the safety & security of AISD staff, students & community, the district’s safety protocols & procedures will continue until further notice. — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 2, 2021

Pearland Independent School District

Click on the image below for an update on the use of face coverings at Pearland ISD. pic.twitter.com/GxQ9QgGHo7 — Pearland ISD (@PearlandISD) March 2, 2021

Conroe Independent School District

In light of Governor Abbott’s announcement , @ConroeISD is seeking additional guidance from the TEA regarding safety measures and health standards in place. All safety protocols will remain in effect in @ConroeISD schools and facilities until further clarification is obtained. — Conroe ISD (@ConroeISD) March 2, 2021

Alvin Independent School District

Klein Independent School District

This afternoon, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-34 rescinding the statewide mask mandate and opening Texas businesses to 100% capacity effective next Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Klein ISD is currently reviewing the Executive Order and seeking guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). As we have done so successfully all school year, Klein ISD will continue to follow current TEA health and safety guidance. All safety protocols will remain in effect until further clarification is obtained. Klein ISD thanks our school community for your continued patience and understanding.

Aldine Independent School District

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he is lifting statewide mandates that relate to COVID-19, effective Wednesday, March 10, 2021. All safety protocols, including the wearing of face coverings, social distancing, and frequent hand washing, will remain in effect in Aldine ISD schools and facilities until further clarification is obtained.