How Houston-area school districts are responding to Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate

Greg Abbott
Coronavirus
Local
Education
HISD
Houston

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area school districts are responding after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the lifting of business capacity limits and the state’s mask mandate on Tuesday.

Under the executive order, which will go into effect March 10, Abbott added that public schools may operate under the standard health protocols issued by the Texas Education Agency. Private schools and colleges are expected to follow the same standard.

Although TEA has yet to respond to the governor’s executive order, some Houston-area school districts have already issued their plans.

This list will be updated as new information is received.

Houston Independent School District

Fort Bend Independent School District

Alief Independent School District

Pearland Independent School District

Conroe Independent School District

Alvin Independent School District

Klein Independent School District

This afternoon, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-34 rescinding the statewide mask mandate and opening Texas businesses to 100% capacity effective next Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Klein ISD is currently reviewing the Executive Order and seeking guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). As we have done so successfully all school year, Klein ISD will continue to follow current TEA health and safety guidance. All safety protocols will remain in effect until further clarification is obtained. Klein ISD thanks our school community for your continued patience and understanding.

Aldine Independent School District

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he is lifting statewide mandates that relate to COVID-19, effective Wednesday, March 10, 2021. All safety protocols, including the wearing of face coverings, social distancing, and frequent hand washing, will remain in effect in Aldine ISD schools and facilities until further clarification is obtained.

