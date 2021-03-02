Congressman Dan Crenshaw introduces anti-lockdown legislation to end shutdown during pandemic

HOUSTON – U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Houston) introduced anti-lockdown legislation Monday that he said would end the economic shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to qualify for COVID recovery aid, the End Lockdowns Now Act would require states and localities to submit economic reopening plans. Crenshaw said his legislation would also ensure that the president could not impose national lockdowns or bans on interstate travel.

According to Crenshaw, the bill also requires that the Treasury Department Inspector General take steps to recover funds if the disclosure requirements are not met.

The bill will not intervene in steps taken to protect the public under the Public Health Services Act and will allow governors the authority to limit travel to their state in the event of a disaster declaration, according to Crenshaw.