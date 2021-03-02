A quarter of all Houston Water customers had a leak during the winter storm, city says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot in Houston. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON – An estimated 25% of all Houston Water customers experienced a leak on their property during the winter storm, the city said Tuesday.

The statistic is based on Houston Public Works’ data from water meter readings.

Of Houston’s single-family residential customers, an estimated 50,000 had no flow or constant flow, indicating a leak on the property, the city said in a news release. Of Houston’s multi-family residential customers, including apartment buildings, approximately 400 had indications of a leak.

The city said Houston Public Works received more than 11,000 calls for help with water service the weeks during and after the event.

If you are still without water service, you’re advised to call 311.

Water issues remain an issue for Texans. NBC News reported Tuesday that more than 200,000 Texans are still under boil water notices, according to an official with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

