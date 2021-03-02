A quarter of all Houston Water customers had a leak during the winter storm, city says

HOUSTON – An estimated 25% of all Houston Water customers experienced a leak on their property during the winter storm, the city said Tuesday.
The statistic is based on Houston Public Works’ data from water meter readings.
Of Houston’s single-family residential customers, an estimated 50,000 had no flow or constant flow, indicating a leak on the property, the city said in a news release. Of Houston’s multi-family residential customers, including apartment buildings, approximately 400 had indications of a leak.
The city said Houston Public Works received more than 11,000 calls for help with water service the weeks during and after the event.
If you are still without water service, you’re advised to call 311.
Water issues remain an issue for Texans. NBC News reported Tuesday that more than 200,000 Texans are still under boil water notices, according to an official with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
