Fort Bend County Judge KP George launches next phase of rental and utility assistance programs

RICHMOND, Texas – Judge KP George is launching the next phase of Fort Bend County rental and utility assistance programs.

Judge George hosted a press conference on an assistance program designed to support county residents on Monday at 10 a.m.

Assistance is provided to residents of Fort Bend County who meet the program guidelines. Fort Bend County does not pay utility deposits, rental deposits, or any transferred bill from another address.

“This program is for people who are really struggling,” George said.

If approved, only one month will be paid, not including late fees. Fort Bend officials said assistance can go back to as early as March 2020.

To learn more about the Fort Bend County Rental/Mortgage Assistance Program, you can visit https://bit.ly/3pZcNmi.