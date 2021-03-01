Houston-based company receives FDA for use of Rapid Acoustic Pulse technology to reduce cellulite appearance

HOUSTON – Soliton, a Houston-based company, has been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its technology that can purportedly blast away cellulite.

According to a news release from the company, its new Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) technology works with soundwaves to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

The release states that the use of RAP technology will allow patients to undergo a relatively pain-free and non-invasive procedure with no recovery time.

“We’re thrilled to receive this latest clearance for our RAP technology,” Soliton president and CEO Brad Hauser said. “Our technology will now provide physicians a new, innovative and non-invasive approach for patients seeking a non-surgical option to improve the appearance of cellulite.

The new innovation derives from Soliton’s tattoo removal device that treats the skin with up to 100 waves per second.

The company first received FDA approval for using RAP technology for tattoo removal in 2019, according to the release.

Now, the technology can be used to offer short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite.

According to the release, Soliton plans to get its device into the hands of dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other medical professionals, with the potential to include ones in Houston, this year and aims for a nationwide rollout in 2022.