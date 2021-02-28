Local Foods unveils expanded, grocer-restaurant concept in Rice Village

Local Foods Market opened in Rice Village earlier this month.

The store replaced benjy’s, which closed in 2020.

The new grocer-restaurant concept offers counter service and grab-and-go meals along with a grocery marketplace.

“We are thrilled to continue the pop-up success with the conversion of benjy’s into a larger Local Foods Market,” said Benjy Levit, Local Foods Owner in a release. “Our Chefs have created an amazing menu featuring upscale ingredients for diners to enjoy in a casual atmosphere. We wanted to create a fun wine-centric space with a laid-back vibe, a new way to highlight our great purveyors.”

The counter service menu, designed and executed by former benjy’s chefs Maria Gonzalez and Mike Potowski, features fresh, chef-prepared dishes highlighting locally sourced proteins, vegetables and grains. Menu items include Cheese and Charcuterie plates and dishes like Chicken Matzo Ramen – house made shio ramen broth and matzo balls. Several proteins, served with two sides, à la carte or atop a salad, are available as well. Protein options include Hot Smoked Salmon, Texas Wagyu, Beef Pastrami, Tofu Pastrami and Roasted Free-Range Heritage Chicken.

Draft wines, craft beer, and ciders, along with bottle options to-go, are available. Coffee addicts can expect a blend using Katz’s Coffee.

Diners have the option to order at the counter and eat in the dining room, on the expanded patio or take it to-go.

The Rice Village location also offers “Grab and Go” servings such as Vegan Sushi, Japanese-style Egg Salad 3-Way Sandos made with in-house milk bread, Beef Stroganoff and Texas Buffalo Meatloaf.

The grocery section of the concept offers “artisanal foodie staples” including specialty spices and sauces, local eggs and milk, Texas beef in retail packs and Houston Dairymaids cheeses. The second floor will house the wine section.

Local Foods Market operates daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.