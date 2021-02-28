GALLERY: Firefighters battling blazes at unoccupied warehouse in northwest Houston, officials say

An unoccupied warehouse is on fire Saturday afternoon in northwest Houston, according to Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

HOUSTON – An unoccupied warehouse is on fire Saturday afternoon in northwest Houston, according to Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters and fire investigators are responding to a large fire on the 16200 block of Highway 249, according to HCFMO. Officials said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

HCFMO and Houston Fire are conducting air monitoring.

While Harris County Pollution Control is also headed to the scene.

Officials reported no injuries at this time.

This is an active scene. Officials ask drivers to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.