President Biden, first lady met volunteers at Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden had a busy day in Houston Friday afternoon. Among one of their stops, they met with several volunteers at the Houston Food Bank.

Jill Biden arrived first receiving a cheer from the crowd of volunteers at the food bank.

In addition to taking a tour of the facility and talking with many of those volunteers, the first lady packed up boxes for those in need across the Houston community, including meals for children, seniors and others facing food insecurities.

About an hour later, President Biden arrived, met Brian Greene with the CEO and President of the Houston Food Bank, and took a tour of the facility.

“To us, it means a lot that the President and First Lady were going to spend time with those of us who are trying to help the low-income families that are really struggling with hunger and all the other issues associated with poverty while you’re in a crisis situation,” said Greene.

President Biden also met with many volunteers and stopped to take photos with some of them.

“It was nice helping the community and also having the chance to see the president and talk to him as well as the first lady,” said Philippe des Boscs, a volunteer who took a selfie with the president.

“We are so delighted to do you have the first lady and the president at the food bank. There’s so much needed Houston and for them to be interested to come and see what we’re doing and how we’re helping the community in the community works with us it’s just wonderful,” said Stephanie Berno with the Houston Food Bank.