River Oaks Theater faces risk of closure as lease comes to an end

Houston’s historic River Oaks Theater is in jeopardy of closing as its lease negotiations have stalled.

According to a news release, the Landmark Theatres’ lease is coming to an end and the longstanding cinema is in danger of closing – once again.

“We very much want to come to an agreement with Weingarten Realty and be able to continue to run our preeminent art house community theater. However, our lease is quickly coming to an end and, if we are unable to come to terms with our landlord, we will be forced to shutter,” Landmark Theatres President and COO Paul Serwitz said.

According to Serwitz, early government-mandated coronavirus shutdowns greatly impacted the theater’s revenue.

Like several other businesses, River Oaks Theater temporarily closed in March 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak.

After nearly six months, the theater was able to reopen in September 2020.

“Certainly, this awful pandemic is not the fault of Landmark Theatres or Weingarten Realty, but we all must be flexible during these trying times...” Serwitz said. “It would be such a loss for Houston if we have to close our doors after 82 years because of an unwillingness to negotiate to the shared and mutual benefit of both parties.”