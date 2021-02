President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. They are en route to Houston to survey damage caused by severe winter weather and encourage people to get their coronavirus shots. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are en route to Houston on Friday, where they’re expected to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott and other state and local leaders as Texas recovers following last week’s extreme winter weather, which caused power outages and water disruptions for millions in the state.

