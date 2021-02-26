Pearland mother in search of justice after her 24-year old son fatally shot

HOUSTON – Shanashee Yarber is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for the death of her son, Donnie Glover III.

According to the Houston Police Department, the 24-year old was found shot to death Tuesday at about 1 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 4045 Linkwood Drive.

“I have to deal with the fact that I’ll never see my child again,” Yarber said.

Yarber believes the people responsible set Glover up to steal his 2020 Dodge Charger.

“I believe he went to go and meet up with someone and I believe they brought him there under circumstances meant to harm him,” Yarber said.

Glover had just recently graduated from college and moved to Houston in October of 2020.

“He was funny, kindhearted, he was loved by some many,” Yarber said.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Houston Police Department.