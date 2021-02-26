Over-height truck trapped on bridge structure on Eastex Freeway near I-45, TxDOT says

An over-height heavy truck is stuck on a bridge structure on Eastex Freeway southbound at Jefferson Thursday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT reported multiple main lanes of Interstate 69 Eastex southbound at Interstate 45 were blocked due to the incident. Officials said they responded to the call before 7 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials report heavy in this area. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

TxDOT crews are on scene.